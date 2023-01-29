Who is playing in Super Bowl 57?

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the winner between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Eagles secured their Super Bowl 57 appearance with a 31-7 win against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. Philadelphia had a 14-3 record in the regular season, won the NFC East and earned the overall No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. After a first-round bye, they picked up wins over the New York Giants and 49ers to play in their first Super Bowl since 2018.

The Bengals are looking to return to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season. They came up short against the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20. The Chiefs are no strangers to the Super Bowl. They have played in two of the last three Super Bowls and won one in 2020.