How to play fantasy football on DraftKings for Super Bowl 57

We take a look at all the ways you can play fantasy football on DraftKings for the Super Bowl.

By Benjamin Zweiman
Miles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles carries the ball to score a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

We’re almost to the end of the NFL season and that means no more fantasy football for a while. But don’t fret. While there’s only one more NFL game left in the 2023 season, we can still get plenty of fantasy football in for Super Bowl 57. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Feb. 12 in Arizona. Here we’ll go over how you can play fantasy football on DraftKings in the Super Bowl.

How to play fantasy football for Super Bowl 57

The easiest way to play daily fantasy football on DraftKings for the Super Bowl is through Showdown contests. If you’re not familiar with the format, you can head here for more information. Showdown Captain’s Mode contests are pretty simple. You choose a captain, who earns 1.5x fantasy points but is priced higher than FLEX plays. You’ll choose a captain and then fill out five FLEX roster spots. This lineup is crafted via players from a single game. There will be various contests available on DraftKings with buy-ins ranging from 25 cents and up.

This article can also be found in our Ultimate Guide to Super Bowl 57, presented by Frank’s Red Hot.

