Opening odds for Super Bowl 57 between the Eagles and Chiefs

Super Bowl 57 will take place on Sunday, Feb 12. The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will play host to the game for the first time since 2014. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

The Eagles had no trouble beating the quarterback-less San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, punching their ticket to the Super Bowl. They held the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs and used wins over the New York Giants and 49ers to get back to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs had the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They overcame the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes sustained a high ankle sprain. Kansas City played another close game against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game but was able to pick up the win at home to advance.

Here’s a look at the opening odds of this matchup between the Eagles-Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Eagles vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Eagles -2

Over/under: 49.5

Moneyline: Chiefs +115, Eagles -135

