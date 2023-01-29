What would Eagles-Chiefs and Eagles-Bengals point spreads be in Super Bowl 57

One more victory will send the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl for the first time since they won it all in 2017. With a win over the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia would get a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals, and here’s a look at what the point spreads and totals would look like in each scenario.

Odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

Eagles-Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -1

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Both -110

The Eagles are expected to be underdogs if the Chiefs pick up a victory in the AFC Championship. If Kansas City wins, that’s likely because Patrick Mahomes was healthy enough to play well, and he’ll get two additional weeks to heal his ankle leading up to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs ranked No. 1 offensively in yards per play (6.4) with a defense that ranks eighth in that category (5.1), and the rushing attack is where Philadelphia could have some success.

Eagles-Bengals odds

Spread: Eagles-1.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -115, Bengals -105

The Eagles will be favored if the Bengals pick up a road win in the AFC Championship as Cincinnati returns to the Super Bowl after falling short the previous season. Philadelphia has the best defense in yards per pass attempt (5.5), but its secondary would be tested in a big way with a strong wide receiver group led by Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals rank as just an average defense overall, which is why we’d see a high total in this matchup as well.