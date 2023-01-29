What would 49ers-Chiefs and 49ers-Bengals point spreads be in Super Bowl 57

The San Francisco 49ers could finish off an incredible run to the Super Bowl with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon with a rookie, third-string quarterback. Below is a look at what potential matchups would look like if the Kansas City Chiefs or Cincinnati Bengals come out of the AFC Championship.

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook

49ers-Chiefs odds

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -120, 49ers +100

The 49ers would be dogs if Kansas City picks up a win on Sunday night, and the San Francisco defense would need to face a Patrick Mahomes with two full weeks for his ankle to heal. Mahomes’ injury would be the main story leading up to the Super Bowl as he led an offense that ranked first overall in yards per play (6.4) during the regular season. The Chiefs' defense struggles to stop the run, and San Francisco would likely have plenty of success in that aspect of the game.

49ers-Bengals odds

Spread: 49ers -1

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Both -110

If the Bengals pick up a road victory on Sunday night, San Francisco would be slight favorites as Cincinnati gets another shot at the Super Bowl. The Bengals are also an offensive-led team with a strong passing attack with a bunch of weapons for the 49ers to account for. However, San Francisco should find plenty of success going after an average Cincinnati defense in a game that would feature lots of points.