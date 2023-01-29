What would Chiefs-Eagles and Chiefs-49ers point spreads be in Super Bowl 57

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the AFC Championship for the fifth consecutive season and if they win, they’ll be favored whether they play the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl. Below is a look at the potential Super Bowl odds if the Chiefs pull off a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chiefs-Eagles odds

Spread: Chiefs -1

Total: 49.5

Moneyline: Both -110

Assuming Patrick Mahomes is healthy, the Chiefs' offense vs. Eagles' defense would be a fascinating matchup to watch as we’ll see the best against the best for a Super Bowl. Kansas City finished the regular season ranked first in yards per play (6.4), while Philadelphia’s defense is first in that category (4.8). Both teams are strong on both sides of the ball, but the Chiefs would be slight favorites in this contest.

Chiefs-49ers odds

Spread: Chiefs -1.5

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Chiefs -120, 49ers +100

This would be another intriguing matchup as the 49ers are as balanced of a team as you’ll find, which is why they’re still in contention to win it all with Brock Purdy, a rookie third-string quarterback. San Francisco ranked fourth in yards per play offensively (5.9) and defensively (5.0) with enough weapons to compete with Kansas City, which would open as favorites in this spot.