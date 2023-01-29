What would Bengals-Eagles and Bengals-49ers point spreads be in Super Bowl 57

The Cincinnati Bengals will look for their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, and oddsmakers looked ahead to what the odds would look like depending if they were to face the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

All odds are via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals-Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles-1.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Eagles -115, Bengals -105

Cincinnati would be a slight dog if Philadelphia picks up the victory on Sunday, and the Bengals passing game against the Eagles' defense would be a fun matchup to watch. The Bengals have a bunch of pass-catching weapons led by Ja’Marr Chase, and they’d face an Eagles defense that finished the regular season ranked first in yards per pass attempt (5.5). Philadelphia has a strong offense that ranked sixth in yards per play (5.9).

Bengals-49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -1

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Both -110

Cincinnati would be the underdog in this matchup as well against a San Francisco team that ranks fourth in yards per play offensively (5.9) and defensively (5.0). That level of balance on both sides of the ball is how you can get a rookie third-string quarterback a win away from playing for a Super Bowl. If the Bengals can knock off the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night, Cincinnati is expected to be involved in what oddsmakers expect will be a tight game no matter the opponent.