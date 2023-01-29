Who is performing the national anthem at NFC Championship?

As the anticipation continues to grow ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Championship Game, the Eagles made a huge announcement regarding the entertainment for Sunday’s matchup.

Who is singing the national anthem at the NFC Championship game?

R&B singer and eight-time Grammy Award winner Anita Baker will be performing the national anthem ahead of the 3 p.m. ET kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field. The “Sweet Love” and “Giving You the Best That I’ve Got” artist has been mentioned in various tweets from Eagles’ star quarterback Jalen Hurts throughout the season, and it appears that Baker is one of the MVP candidate’s favorite singers that he listens to before and after games.

Baker gave Hurts a Twitter shoutout in December, after Philly’s 25-20 win against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Jalen Hurts about to get his @IAMANITABAKER vibes on after the win! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Edceksw8eN — G.R. Providence (@GProv24) December 18, 2022

Baker turned 65 years old this week, and the Eagles QB made sure to send his best wishes. The admiration here looks to be mutual.

Bumping @IAMANITABAKER All Day Per Usual, Happy Birthday — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) January 26, 2023

As if the Baker news wasn’t enough to get the Linc rocking on Sunday afternoon, the Eagles’ honorary captain will be Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins, followed by DJ Jazzy Jeff performing at halftime.

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the 49ers this weekend, so there will be no shortage of motivation for Hurts to propel his team to the Super Bowl.