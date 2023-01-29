Who is performing the national anthem at AFC Championship Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs are doing everything they can to inspire themselves ahead of the huge AFC Championship rematch against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night. It’s no surprise that Kansas City would play to their strengths before the game even begins.

Who is singing the national anthem at the AFC Championship game?

The Chiefs are bringing back a familiar voice to perform the national anthem at Arrowhead Stadium. United States Navy Veteran Generald Wilson makes his return in front of the KC crowd for the first time since the Chiefs’ 2022-23 home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers — when the team pulled off a 27-24 victory — coincidentally the same score as last year’s AFC title loss to Cincinnati.

It does no harm to have a little more of an edge on your opponent, especially for such an evenly-matched affair as this one. Wilson also performed ahead of the Chiefs’ 2021 Divisional round victory over the Cleveland Browns, so it’s possible that he may be the good luck charm that can get the home team back to the Super Bowl.