Where can I buy Super Bowl 57 tickets? How much are tickets to the Super Bowl?

The NFL season wraps up in two weeks on Sunday, February 12 in Glendale, Arizona. The matchups are being settled as we speak and by the end of tonight, we will know who will face off at Super Bowl 57 for the Lombardi Trophy.

This is the biggest single event in American sports, and that means ticket prices will be through the roof at the home of the Arizona Cardinals. Prices usually start in the mid-four figures, and get into the five figures for the best seats.

Super Bowl tickets have a face value (usually over $1,000 each), but by the time most people have a chance to purchase them they are being sold well past that initial cost. Here’s how the tickets are distributed:

Super Bowl teams share 35% – 17.5% are given to each team, with the majority of them given to season ticket holders & players. Host team gets 5% – majority distributed to season ticket holders. The remaining 29 teams share 34.8% – 1.2% for each team distributed to players, media, partners, etc. NFL league offices retain 25.2% – tickets are typically sold to partners, media, and sponsors.

Unless you’ve got a connection at one of the above options, you’ll likely be buying your tickets on the secondary ticket market. Below are five options for buying tickets and where prices sit ahead of the matchup even being settled.

There are a variety of different packages here, ranging from $5,100 all the way up to $29,750. This includes some “Touchdown Club” hospitality for even the least expensive seats, but the $5,100 ones are for Section 454 as of now, which is the upper corner of the stadium by the scoreboard.

Right now you’re better off with NFL on Location, but that will likely change as we get closer to the game. Ticket prices usually are the most expensive right after the championship games, and then continue to fall as we get closer to kickoff. But as of now, the cheapest ducat is a mere $5,795 on Ticketmaster. Expect this to fall as inventory opens.

SeatGeek tickets in the 400-level start at $5,123 as of now, so at least get the hospitality from the NFL at that price. Of course if you’d like eight tickets just four rows up from the 50-yard line, they’re happy to give you the privilege for a mere $40,146 each.

On StubHub, we found everything ranging from $5,000 up to a bargain $17,933 for some suite tickets. The problem with StubHub is the fees are often brutal, so keep that in mind when ticket pricing. If you don’t want to ever deal with fees however...

One of the better choices in the ticketing industry, because the price you see is the price you pay all-included, with no annoying fees being added after you get to the payment checkout page. Their tickets as of now start at $5,600, but it’s likely that market will ebb and flow multiple times. We saw some lower level seats for $7,360 that are likely a good value as well.