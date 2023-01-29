Pick on the spread for Rutgers-Iowa on January 29

After losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes 76-65 at home on January 8, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights get their opportunity at revenge in Iowa on Sunday.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (-3.5, 141.5)

In the first matchup, Rutgers allowed Iowa to shoot 12-of-27 from 3-point range, an outliers for both teams. While Iowa has scored at least 75 points in every home game this season, the Hawkeyes are shooting 33.8% from 3-point range for the season, which ranks 178th in the country.

As for the Rutgers defense, they are 13th in the nation in opponent 3-point shooting percentage while also being second nationally in the country in floor percentage and third in points allowed on a per possession basis.

The only other time this season Rutgers gave up more than 70 points was 72 points against Temple on November 18, a game in which guards Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy missing. McConnell and Mulcahy average a combined four steals per game fir a Rutgers defense that is 22nd in the nation in turnovers forced per offensive play.

The Iowa defense enters Sunday 178th in the country in points allowed on a per possession basis with opponents making 52.1% of their 2-point shots in home games this season, a home 2-point shooting percentage defense that ranks 298th in the country.

In the first meeting, Rutgers had more offensive rebounds and three fewer turnovers than Iowa, and with their perimeter defense being as strong as they come in the Big Ten, Rutgers will get revenge on Sunday.

The Play: Rutgers +3.5

