Wrexham vs. Sheffield United: Picks, predictions, how to watch FA Cup match

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu and FX’s documentary series “Welcome to Wrexham”, will take on Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup Sunday morning. This is a big moment for Wrexham, who are hoping to show they can compete with the top clubs in England. Sheffield United appear to be set to get promoted back into the Premier League and haven’t lost a match in any competition since November 8.

Let’s take a closer look at Sunday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wrexham v. Sheffield United

Date: Sunday, January 29

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: ESPN+

Odds, picks & predictions

Wrexham: +300

Draw: +260

Sheffield United: -125

Moneyline pick: Draw +260

Wrexham will get a boost from the home crowd, but Sheffield United are the superior team on paper. It might be tempting to take Wrexham on a goal line (-330 at +1.5) but there isn’t much value here. Wrexham double chance comes in at -105 on DraftKings Sportsbook and that could be intriguing as well for fans looking to back the National League club. A draw in regular time would mean a replay, which could mean more exposure for Wrexham in a major competition.