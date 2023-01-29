What is the record for most men’s Grand Slam singles titles in tennis history

The record for men’s all-time Grand Slam singles titles is a heated race heading into 2023. Rafael Nadal entered the 2023 tennis calendar with 22 titles while Novak Djokovic had 21. Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets at the 2023 Australian Open to claim his tenth Australian Open singles title and his 22nd overall Grand Slam title.

There’s a decent chance Djokovic would have claimed No. 22 in 2022, but he did not take part in the Australian Open or US Open due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He would have been the favorite to win both tournaments. Instead, Nadal won the Australian Open and Carlos Alcaraz won the US Open. Nadal’s wins at the Australian Open and French Open temporarily boosted him ahead of Djokovic on the all-time list.

Prior to 2022, Nadal and Djokovic were tied with Roger Federer atop the men’s all-time leaderboard. Nadal and Federer were tied at 20 entering the 2021 season and Djokovic claimed three titles that year to move into a tie with them.

Djokovic will head into the French Open as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Following his Australian Open win, he was installed at +150 to win at Roland Garros. Nadal is +300.

Here is the current top ten leaderboard on the men’s side. Margaret Court is the all-time leader in Grand Slams with 24 and Serena Williams follows at 23. Nadal and Djokovic are tied with Steffi Graf on the overall leaderboard.

T-1. Rafael Nadal: 22

T-1: Novak Djokovic: 22

3. Roger Federer: 20

4. Pete Sampras: 14

5. Roy Amerson: 12

T-6. Rod Laver: 11

T-6. Björn Borg: 11

8. Bill Tilden: 10

T-9. Fred Perry: 8

T-9. Ken Rosewall: 8

T-9. Jimmy Connors: 8

T-9. Ivan Lendle: 8

T-9. Andre Agassi: 8