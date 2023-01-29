Report: Aaron Rodgers trade remains possibility this offseason

A trade remains a possibility this offseason for Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. There had been rumblings this past offseason that the Packers could deal the four-time MVP. Green Bay opted to keep Rodgers and the team missed the postseason for the first time since 2018.

Rodgers is coming off arguably his worst NFL season as the Packers’ starting QB. He threw for 26 TDs with 12 INTs and 3,695 yards in 17 games. He posted a 91.1 QB rating, which is the lowest in his career as a starter. To save time, he pretty much posted career lows across the board, most notably his TD/INT ratio. He had gone 11 straight seasons without throwing double-digit interceptions.

The regression may not be all Rodgers’ fault. He lost WR Davante Adams to a trade with the Raiders prior to this season. The Packers’ offensive line dealt with injuries most of the first half of the season. The WR group featured Allen Lazard and two rookies. The TE position was an albatross again. So the Packers could retool a bit and run it back with Rodgers to try and get back to the playoffs.

Or move on from Rodgers and turn to Jordan Love.

Either way, there will be significant interest in Rodgers this offseason. The New York Jets, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders are a few rumored teams who could get in on Rodgers. The Packers have said they don’t plan on trading Rodgers to a team in the NFC. That could of course change if the right deal presents itself.

You’d imagine pretty much any team without an established QB would want to add Rodgers. While his season was down, he’s still better than half the QBs in the NFL — Probably most of the QBs in the NFL. His contract is somewhat tricky to navigate but there is an out after 2023, so whichever team he goes to could acquire Rodgers under the assumption he’d play out this upcoming season and retire. That would be a ton of money to leave on the table but most of it was guaranteed and there were significant signing bonuses.