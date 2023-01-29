Super Bowl flight prices: Travel from Philadelphia to Phoenix and best deals available

Looking to get from Philly to Phoenix for Super Bowl 57? We’ve got you covered with the best flights we’ve found for the trip to the desert to see the Philadelphia Eagles play in their fourth Super Bowl.

The direct options out of Philadelphia filled up fast during the blowout, and the best right now is a $164 flight that leaves at 8:31 p.m. the night before the game.

There’s also flight on Frontier from BWI to PHX directly for just $64, and it would get you into the area about six hours before kickoff. But remember Frontier isn’t exactly known for their terrific customer service, and they will drown you in fees for upgraded seats and even carry-on baggage.

And if cutting it not quite that close is for you, flying out of PHL will be a bit tougher. The rates on American for direct flights are about $724 from PHL, but that can get down to about $90 on Frontier if you’re willing to head up to La Guardia in New York City on February 11. Also some of these flights have very long layovers, but they should get you there in plenty of time.

Using frequent flyer miles or points

Last-minute trips to a busy destination spot are a great place to use airline miles or points if you have them. You can leave Philly at 3 p.m. on February 11 on Delta for Phoenix, land at 8:58 p.m., and it’ll only cost you 27,500 Delta miles.

American Airlines also has flights for as low as 12,500 miles as well from February 10-12, but you’ll likely have to take in a long layover. The sweet spot might be having a layover in Boston on February 10, while leaving Philly at 1:52 p.m. and getting to Phoenix at 8:40 p.m. That’s just 12.5k points!