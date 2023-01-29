DeVonta Smith gets away with no-catch, Eagles convert to TD

The Philadelphia Eagles struck first on the NFC Championship scoreboard after a huge fourth down conversion that saw DeVonta Smith reach back with one hand and snag a sideline pass from Jalen Hurts. But did he really catch it?

The Eagles hurried to get the next snap off and the 49ers did not challenge the catch, lining Philadelphia up with a chance to score. A second look after the touchdown showed that Smith did not maintain possession through the catch and lost control of the ball before his knee went down. Check out the video here: