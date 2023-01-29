Brock Purdy’s incompletion overturned to fumble in 1st quarter vs. Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers have dug themselves a quick hole, as QB Brock Purdy’s incomplete pass has been overturned to a fumble with a clear Eagles recovery. Hasaan Reddick got to Purdy on the rush and caused the fumble, which it clearly is when looking at the replay.

Ruling incomplete pass by Brock Purdy hit by Haason Reddick .. PHI challenges it was a fumble#49ers 0 #Eagles 7 1sᴛ pic.twitter.com/yWfVv3bOUs — Sᴘᴏʀᴛs 24/7 (@Sports_24x7_) January 29, 2023

The 49ers are down 7-0 with the Eagles in good position with 6 minutes left in the first quarter.