Brock Purdy’s incompletion overturned to fumble in 1st quarter vs. Eagles

The Eagles get a big turnover early in the NFC Championship game.

By Chet Gresham Updated
NFC Championship - San Francisco 49ers v Philadelphia Eagles
Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers warms up prior to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have dug themselves a quick hole, as QB Brock Purdy’s incomplete pass has been overturned to a fumble with a clear Eagles recovery. Hasaan Reddick got to Purdy on the rush and caused the fumble, which it clearly is when looking at the replay.

The 49ers are down 7-0 with the Eagles in good position with 6 minutes left in the first quarter.

