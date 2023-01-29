Christian McCaffrey bulldozes over Eagles defenders to score 49ers touchdown

The San Francisco 49ers have evened things up with the Philadelphia Eagles in the second quarter of the 2023 NFC Championship Game. Christian McCaffrey rushed for 23 yards on the score, but it does not begin to describe the run. The Eagles got a hand on McCaffrey in the backfield, and got in two more hands on him but he kept bouncing off them like a pinball machine. He broke away at the 15 and scored.

The Eagles took 7-0 lead on the opening drive and then the 49ers lost quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury. His status is unclear for the rest of the game and Josh Johnson has replaced him in the lineup. Johnson is a capable backup, but if the 49ers are going to win this game, they’ll need more plays from their stars like what they got from McCaffrey on that touchdown.