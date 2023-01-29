 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Anthony Davis, LeBron James OUT Monday vs. Nets

The Lakers will be without both stars in Monday’s contest.

By Chinmay Vaidya
San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers stands for the National Anthem before the game against the San Antonio Spurs on January 25, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
The Los Angeles Lakers are officially ruling Anthony Davis and LeBron James out for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis is dealing with a foot injury, while James continues to nurse an ankle issue. Both players have been able to suit up in recent games as long as there isn’t a back-to-back set, so this is a bit of a surprise.

There’s a possibility the NBA could’ve suspended both players, James in particular, for arguing vehemently with the officials about a missed foul call at the end of the Celtics game Saturday. Patrick Beverley received a technical foul for bringing a camera onto the court to show an official the foul. The league ultimately did say the officials missed the call on James, but this could be a way for the Lakers to avoid a formal suspension of their stars.

Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant will take on bigger roles with Davis and James out.

