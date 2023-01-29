Anthony Davis, LeBron James OUT Monday vs. Nets

The Los Angeles Lakers are officially ruling Anthony Davis and LeBron James out for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis is dealing with a foot injury, while James continues to nurse an ankle issue. Both players have been able to suit up in recent games as long as there isn’t a back-to-back set, so this is a bit of a surprise.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are out for tomorrow’s game in BKN, per the Lakers pic.twitter.com/Zp90N6dmEi — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 29, 2023

There’s a possibility the NBA could’ve suspended both players, James in particular, for arguing vehemently with the officials about a missed foul call at the end of the Celtics game Saturday. Patrick Beverley received a technical foul for bringing a camera onto the court to show an official the foul. The league ultimately did say the officials missed the call on James, but this could be a way for the Lakers to avoid a formal suspension of their stars.

Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant will take on bigger roles with Davis and James out.