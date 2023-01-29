Who will Eagles play in the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles are NFC champions after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the conference championship game on Sunday. They will head to Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, where they will face the winner of the AFC Championship Game.

The second game of conference championship weekend takes place on Sunday evening as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The Eagles have not faced either team this season. The Bengals appeared in the Super Bowl last season, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles have not been to a Super Bowl since their 2018 win with backup Nick Foles playing quarterback. They had the top seed in the NFC heading into playoffs, so they bypassed the Wild Card round and beat the New York Giants in the Divisional round with a final score of 38-7.

The Bengals and the Chiefs face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday and the game will air on CBS.