Who will Chiefs play in the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs beat the Bengals in the Championship Round. Time to figure out who they’ll play in the Super Bowl

By TeddyRicketson
Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC Championship. This will send them to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The game will be held on Sunday, Feb 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs are creating a dynasty with the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. This will be their third trip to the Super Bowl in the last four seasons. In 2020 they beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, but then came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in 2021.

Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and won the AFC West. After their bye week, they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and overcame Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

