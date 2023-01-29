Who will Chiefs play in the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the AFC Championship. This will send them to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57. The game will be held on Sunday, Feb 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs are creating a dynasty with the combination of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes. This will be their third trip to the Super Bowl in the last four seasons. In 2020 they beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20, but then came up short against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 in 2021.

Kansas City earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff picture. They finished the regular season with a 14-3 record and won the AFC West. After their bye week, they beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round and overcame Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

