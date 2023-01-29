Trent Williams throws K’Von Wallace like a rag doll as 49ers-Eagles breaks out into a short-lived brawl

The NFC Championship game is out of hand and things are getting very chippy. 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed down Eagles safety K’Von Wallace and then started swinging. Williams has been ejected along with Wallace.

OHH TRENT WILLIAMS SLAM pic.twitter.com/ZG3fMr2PqQ — GC (@gc_rmcf) January 29, 2023

The 49ers players are rightfully upset about how this game went down. They lost their starting quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury and then lost their backup quarterback Josh Johnson to a concussion. San Francisco never really had a shot in this one, as the 49ers were given great field position over and over with the 49ers inability to move the ball.

The Eagles are on their way to the Super Bowl, while the 49ers will need to figure out their quarterback situation going into 2023 yet again. Wallace will face a fine for his actions, but likely will not be suspended. We’ll see him playing in two weeks at Super Bowl 57.