 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Trent Williams throws K’Von Wallace like a rag doll as 49ers-Eagles breaks out into a short-lived brawl

The 49ers-Eagles game is getting ugly in the fourth quarter.

By Chet Gresham Updated
Trent Williams #71 of the San Francisco 49ers on the field before the NFC Wild Card playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 41-23. Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

The NFC Championship game is out of hand and things are getting very chippy. 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams slammed down Eagles safety K’Von Wallace and then started swinging. Williams has been ejected along with Wallace.

The 49ers players are rightfully upset about how this game went down. They lost their starting quarterback Brock Purdy to an elbow injury and then lost their backup quarterback Josh Johnson to a concussion. San Francisco never really had a shot in this one, as the 49ers were given great field position over and over with the 49ers inability to move the ball.

The Eagles are on their way to the Super Bowl, while the 49ers will need to figure out their quarterback situation going into 2023 yet again. Wallace will face a fine for his actions, but likely will not be suspended. We’ll see him playing in two weeks at Super Bowl 57.

In This Stream

Everything you need to know for 49ers vs. Eagles in the NFC Championship Game

View all 41 stories

More From DraftKings Nation