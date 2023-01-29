The Philadelphia Eagles are heading to Super Bowl 57 to face either the Cincinnati Bengals or the Kansas City Chiefs. While their offense has been at the forefront of the media, behind the scenes, some of the Eagles players banned together and put out a Christmas album. It sounded way better than you may think, but on Sunday, it became obvious why quarterback Jalen Hurts wasn’t picked for the album.

Coming fresh off a win against San Francisco, Hurts was interviewed postgame on the field. While being questioned, the quarterback broke out into a special rendition of “Fly Eagles Fly” except, it showed he shouldn’t quit his day job as the teams' quarterback.

Luckily for Philly, singing isn’t a requirement for a Super Bowl appearance or win. Hurts completed 15 of his 25 passes for 121 yards in the NFC Championship Game. He added 11 carries for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 31-7 victory. If Hurts is able to earn his first career Super Bowl win on Feb. 12, go ahead and start preparing your ears for another performance.