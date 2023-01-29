Empire State Building honors Eagles NFC Championship win, leaves all of us confused

The Empire State Building uses different colors to honor and celebrate different occasions. On Sunday night, the big building made a curious choice. It went with green and white lighting to celebrate the Eagles winning the NFC Championship Game agains the 49ers.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

It’s not entirely clear what the reasoning was for this decision. The Eagles are an NFC East team, so maybe the Giants and Cowboys eliminations leaves the Empire State Building sticking with the remaining NFC East team. If the Bills were still alive, maybe we would see something there, but Buffalo is not playing in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game.

If the Bengals or Chiefs win the Super Bowl in two weeks, will we see either of their colors? If the Eagles win it all, will we see a redux of this coloring? I’m not entirely sure what the reasoning is for lighting up big buildings aside from super obvious events.