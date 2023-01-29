Super Bowl flight prices: Travel from Kansas City to Phoenix and best deals available

Looking to get from Kansas City to Phoenix for Super Bowl 57? We’ve got you covered with the best flights we’ve found for the trip to the desert to see the Kansas City Chiefs play in their fifth Super Bowl on February 12.

American Airlines is the only major airline with direct service from Kansas City Airport (MCI) to Phoenix’s PHX. One-way flights right now on AA are running between $425-$708. There is also a direct option on Super Bowl morning leaving KC at 8:21 a.m. for just $189, and it’ll get you there at 10:25 a.m., but that’s if it’s on time. And if you have tickets already, this might be a bit too risky.

United has some options available with a layover in Denver on February 11, and if you’re willing to leave at 7:00 a.m., you can be on the ground in Phoenix by 10:00 a.m. local time for just $235.

And while there are plenty of cheap options with a layover, there’s not a ton that wouldn’t take less time than making the 18-hour-plus drive yourself.

Using frequent flyer miles or points

American is going to be the way to go here. If you want to save points, the 3:49 p.m. that lands at 11:13 p.m. in PHX the night before the game is just 14,000 AA miles currently. If you want something more direct, there is availability in the 32k range for better flight options and times.

