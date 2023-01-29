Cowboys fire OC Kellen Moore, Mike McCarthy to call plays

The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, per David Moore. Head coach Mike McCarthy will take over the play-calling duties next season. This move comes after a poor showing against the 49ers in the Divisional Round game.

Moore had been the Cowboys OC for the last four seasons and the Cowboys ranked fourth in total points scored this season and first last season. The offense was scoring plenty of points under Moore, but McCarthy must believe he can do better.

Moore was in the running to land the head coaching job in Carolina and will now likely find an offensive coordinator job elsewhere. There is already interest from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Ian Rapoport.