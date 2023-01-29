Everything you need to know for Eagles vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl 57

The Eagles and Chiefs are set to face off in Super Bowl 57. We’ll be tracking odds, injury news, how to watch via online stream and plenty more for the championship game.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Here we’ll provide all the info you need before and during the big game. You’ll find some basic info and you can scroll down to find all stories related to Super Bowl 57.

How the Eagles and Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl

The Eagles finished the season atop the NFC with a 14-3 record, taking home their first division title since 2019. Philly was the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, fortunate to have the bye in the Wild Card round. In the Divisional round, the Eagles would go on to smash the division rival New York Giants 38-7. After that, the Eagles eased past the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game to advance to their second Super Bowl in the past six seasons. The Eagles won Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots back in the 2017 season.

The Chiefs pulled off a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in the past five seasons. Kansas City also had a bye in the first round like Philly, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 27-20 in the Divisional Round to advance. The Chiefs had lost to the Bengals in the conference championship last season.

How to watch Super Bowl 57

Date: Sunday, February 12th

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports app

Odds for Eagles vs. Chiefs

Point spread: Eagles -2

Over/under: 49.5

Moneyline: PHI -135, KC +115

