Tee Higgins perfectly extends for TD catch to tie up AFC Championship vs. Chiefs [VIDEO]

The Cincinnati Bengals went into halftime of the AFC Championship Game 13-6. The Kansas City Chiefs got the ball coming out of the half, but the Bengals' defense held strong and forced a three-and-out. On the ensuing Cincinnati drive, quarterback Joe Burrow connected with a leaping Tee Higgins for a perfectly placed 27-yard touchdown pass.

UNREAL CATCH FROM HIGGINS



Higgins is Cincinnati’s leading receiver in the game. He has brought in five of his eight targets for 73 yards and the touchdown. Higgins is often overshadowed in the offense with the presence of Ja’Marr Chase, but this play showed that the defense is still going to have to key on Higgins in the passing attack.

The Bengals are looking to advance to the Super Bowl for the second season in a row. They beat the Chiefs 27-24 last year in the AFC Championship Game. They got off to a slow start with the offensive line struggling to keep Burrow upright, but if they can give him some time, he can make highlight plays like the touchdown pass to Higgins that evened up the game.