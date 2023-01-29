Patrick Mahomes limping in second half of AFC Championship vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was visibly limping on the field in the third quarter of the AFC Championship Game in Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes sustained an ankle injury in the Divisional round last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars that he attempted to play through. He was taken to the locker room mid-game last week but came back onto the field after missing a drive.

Mahomes has passed for 212 yards and a touchdown in the game thus far. His status for the conference championship was the subject of much discussion this week following the injury, in which a lineman landed on top of his ankle. He made several plays last week from one foot.