Chiefs seemingly get important extra play with ref and clock issues

We discuss the confusing sequence in the fourth quarter that allowed the Chiefs an extra play.

Head coach Zac Taylor of the Cincinnati Bengals (R) talks with referee Ronald Torbert #62 and line judge Jeff Seeman #45 (L) during the third quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The AFC Championship Game has been one for the books. The offenses are playing down key pieces as injuries are mounting, and the quarterbacks are finding ways to continue balling. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals were tied at 20 with about 10 and a half minutes left when there was some confusion on the field. The Chiefs appeared to earn a do-over on a failed third down leaving the analysts, fans and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor all stunned.

It was third down and nine and the Chiefs were unable to pick up the first down. Rather than it being fourth down, the punt team was removed from the field and the offense trotted back out. Fans thought the team was going for it, but it turns out that the Kansas City offense was getting another shot at third down. Referees cited a problem with the clock and said the play was ruled dead prior to the snap, but they are the only ones that seem to believe that.

In the end, nothing was really hurt from the play as the Chiefs ended up having to eventually punt again. There was an extra minute taken off the clock in the fiasco and Kansas City was able to pin the Bengals' offense deep in their own territory.

