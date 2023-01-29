Chiefs seemingly get important extra play with ref and clock issues

The AFC Championship Game has been one for the books. The offenses are playing down key pieces as injuries are mounting, and the quarterbacks are finding ways to continue balling. The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals were tied at 20 with about 10 and a half minutes left when there was some confusion on the field. The Chiefs appeared to earn a do-over on a failed third down leaving the analysts, fans and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor all stunned.

It was third down and nine and the Chiefs were unable to pick up the first down. Rather than it being fourth down, the punt team was removed from the field and the offense trotted back out. Fans thought the team was going for it, but it turns out that the Kansas City offense was getting another shot at third down. Referees cited a problem with the clock and said the play was ruled dead prior to the snap, but they are the only ones that seem to believe that.

Rewatch the original 3rd & 9 that the ref said was blown dead before the play. Watch the ref. There is absolutely NOTHING to suggest this play was blown dead. He calls the play as normal. A pathetic mess by the officials. pic.twitter.com/q7yCY8yn1D — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 30, 2023

In the end, nothing was really hurt from the play as the Chiefs ended up having to eventually punt again. There was an extra minute taken off the clock in the fiasco and Kansas City was able to pin the Bengals' offense deep in their own territory.