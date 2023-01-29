 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bengals late hit on Patrick Mahomes gives Chiefs game-winning field goal in AFC Championship Game

A late hit costs the Bengals a shot at overtime.

By Chinmay Vaidya
AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs were trying to gut out a victory in the AFC Championship Game over the Cincinnati Bengals despite several major injuries in the receiving group, Patrick Mahomes hobbling on a bum ankle and Travis Kelce being limited with back issues. The Chiefs got a key stop from their defense courtesy of Chris Jones to get the ball back but had struggled to do much in the fourth quarter.

On a third down, Mahomes scrambled to the sideline as the clock went under 10 seconds. He was comfortably heading out of bounds well short of field goal range, but a late hit from Bengals defender Joseph Ossai resulted in 15 extra yards for the Chiefs.

Kicker Harrison Butker took care of the rest.

The Chiefs covered the ensuing kickoff to run out the clock and secured a major victory over the Bengals, who had not lost to Kansas City with Joe Burrow under center. Kansas City also gets some revenge for last year’s loss in the AFC title game to Cincinnati.

The Chiefs will now move on to Super Bowl 57 and take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the San Francisco 49ers earlier Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.

