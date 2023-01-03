Top 5 Week 18 waiver wire adds, pickups for fantasy football

We are looking forward to Week 18 of the NFL season, which consists of two Saturday games and 14 matchups on Sunday. Some teams are still playing for something while others are looking to put the 2022-23 season behind them. That creates some opportunity in fantasy football when looking at waiver wire adds.

Here’s a look at our top-five adds to consider as you place your Week 18 waiver wire claims.

Zack Moss: RB, Indianapolis Colts

Next up — vs. HOU

It’s surprising that Moss is only rostered in 46% of Yahoo and 44% of ESPN leagues. After all, he’s the lead running back for the Colts, averaging nearly 19 touches and 75 yards in the past three weeks. Moss has failed to score a touchdown over that span, but it could easily change in a dream matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 18. The Texans have allowed the most fantasy points (and touchdowns) to running backs this season, and it’s not even close.

Treylon Burks: WR, Tennessee Titans

Next up — at JAX

Better late than never, right? Burks showed some fantasy relevance last week against the Dallas Cowboys, catching 4-of-8 targets for 66 yards and a touchdown. Titans QB Josh Dobbs looked his way often, and Dobbs will get the start in Week 18 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There’s a chance the Titans will need to get the passing game going in this matchup, and Burks could once again be the receiver to step up.

Alexander Mattison: RB, Minnesota Vikings

Next up — at CHI

Take note that this article was written on Monday afternoon. At that time, we are speculating that the Vikings could rest RB Dalvin Cook for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup against the Chicago Bears. Either that or Cook could have a limited role. The Vikings are currently the No. 3 seed in the NFC, and there’s a chance they try to preserve a guy like Cook in anticipation for the postseason. We’ll obviously wait for confirmation on this front, but adding Mattison could prove to be a fruitful strategy.

Albert Okwuegbunam: TE, Denver Broncos

Next up — vs. LAC

If you need help at tight end, then Okwuegbunam could be the guy. He’s widely avaialbe while rostered in only 10% of Yahoo leagues and 2% of ESPN leagues. Okwuegbunam led the Broncos in receiving last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, catching 3-of-6 targets for 45 yards and a touchdown. There’s a decent chance that outburst will earn him more targets in the final game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Seattle Seahawks Defense

Next up — vs. LAR

If you are looking for a defense in Week 18, then the Seahawks profile as a widely-available option with a strong matchup. Seattle gets a home game against the banged-up Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to team defenses. The Seahawks picked up 17 fantasy points against the New York Jets last week, and they’ll be motivated to rise to the occasion while battling for a playoff spot.