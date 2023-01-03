Top defenses to pick up from the Week 18 waiver wire

We are heading into Week 18 of the NFL season, which means every team is in action. There are two games on Saturday, Jan. 7 while the other 14 matchups will take place on Sunday, Jan. 8. That’s right, there’s no Thursday or Monday Night Football, so be sure to double-check the kickoff times for all of your fantasy players.

Below, we’ll outline the top fantasy football defenses to pick up from the Week 18 waiver wire.

Week 18 byes: none

Next up — vs. LAR

The Seahawks are fresh off a dismantling of the New York Jets in Week 17. The Seattle defense tied a season-high with 17 fantasy points in that game. Now they’ll have another must-win game at home against a banged-up Los Angeles Rams team that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. It’s safe to say the Seahawks are one of the better defensive waivers (and most widely available) heading into Week 18.

Next up — at DEN

The Chargers have clinched a playoff spot, but they are still motivated to win in Week 18. Los Angeles currently has the No. 5 seed in the AFC, which gives them a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars or Tennessee Titans in the first round. A loss could give them a lower seed, meaning a potential matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Because of that, the Chargers will give it their all against a Denver Broncos team that has allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses.

Jacksonville Jaguars (47% ESPN)

Next up — vs. TEN

The Jaguars will host the Titans on Saturday evening of Week 18. The winner claims the AFC South crown and moves onto the postseason. This is a great spot for the Jacksonville defense to feast, as the Titans will start QB Joshua Dobbs for a second straight game. Over the past four weeks, the Titans have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. Everything sets up perfectly for the Jags’ defense to post a solid game.