Week 18 of the NFL season is on the horizon with two games on Saturday, Jan. 7 and the remaining 14 matchups taking place on Sunday, Jan. 8. That’s right, every team is in action for the final week of the regular season, meaning we have plenty of options to choose from in fantasy football.

Below, we’ll take a look at the top kicker pickups from the Week 18 waiver wire.

Riley Patterson, Jacksonville Jaguars (6% ESPN)

Next up — vs. TEN

Don’t look now, but Patterson has been a very productive fantasy kicker. He has produced nine or more fantasy points in four straight games while averaging nearly 12 fantasy points over that span. That’s all you can ask for in a fantasy kicker, and it’s bizarre that he is rostered in only 6 percent of ESPN leagues.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers (39% ESPN)

Next up — vs. ARI

Even though Gould missed a field goal and extra point last Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, he still came through with 13 fantasy points. That marks the second week in a row with 13 fantasy points for the veteran kicker. It should be business as usual for Gould and the 49ers against an injury-plagued Arizona Cardinals team, so definitely look to pick up the San Francisco kicker if he’s available.

Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers (18% ESPN)

Next up — at DEN

Dicker has been solid ever since taking over the Chargers’ kicking responsibilities in Week 10. He’s averaging 8.33 fantasy points per contest across nine games. For whatever its worth, the Denver Broncos have allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing kickers this season. Add it all up, and Dicker profiles as a respectable streamer in Week 18.