Best D/ST streamers for Week 18 fantasy football

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 18 lineups.

The Seahawks defense has hardly been a fantasy stalwart this season, but they have a chance to finish the year on a high note. Seattle demolished the New York Jets last week, coming through with a season-high 17 fantasy points in the process. Perhaps some of that momentum will carry into a juicy matchup against the injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. The Seahawks need a win to stay in playoff contention, so you better believe they’ll aim for an inspired effort in Week 18 with the help of their home fans.

This game sets up perfectly for the Jaguars, and it’s also a great spot to take their defense in fantasy football. The reason revolves around the fact that Tennessee is starting third-string QB Joshua Dobbs for the second straight week. The Titans were already one-dimensional on offense, and it could be tough sledding in this road matchup at Jacksonville. Over the last four weeks, the Titans have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. It’s difficult to believe things will change with Tennessee putting a third-string quarterback in charge.

Streaming against the Broncos rarely disappoints, as they have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. The Chargers are motivated to get a win on the road, as they want to maintain the No. 5 seed in the AFC to present a better matchup next week. The Chargers have produced a combined 29 fantasy points over the past two weeks against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams. A similarly good matchup against the Broncos awaits.