Best D/ST streamers for Week 18 fantasy football

Here, we’ll take a look at the best D/ST streaming options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 18 lineups.
Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. Los Angeles Rams
The Seahawks defense has hardly been a fantasy stalwart this season, but they have a chance to finish the year on a high note. Seattle demolished the New York Jets last week, coming through with a season-high 17 fantasy points in the process. Perhaps some of that momentum will carry into a juicy matchup against the injury-plagued Los Angeles Rams, who have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses this season. The Seahawks need a win to stay in playoff contention, so you better believe they’ll aim for an inspired effort in Week 18 with the help of their home fans.
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. Tennessee Titans
This game sets up perfectly for the Jaguars, and it’s also a great spot to take their defense in fantasy football. The reason revolves around the fact that Tennessee is starting third-string QB Joshua Dobbs for the second straight week. The Titans were already one-dimensional on offense, and it could be tough sledding in this road matchup at Jacksonville. Over the last four weeks, the Titans have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. It’s difficult to believe things will change with Tennessee putting a third-string quarterback in charge.
Los Angeles Chargers D/ST vs. Denver Broncos
Streaming against the Broncos rarely disappoints, as they have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. The Chargers are motivated to get a win on the road, as they want to maintain the No. 5 seed in the AFC to present a better matchup next week. The Chargers have produced a combined 29 fantasy points over the past two weeks against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams. A similarly good matchup against the Broncos awaits.