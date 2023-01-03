Best kicker streamers for Week 18 fantasy football

The final week of the NFL season is here, and we have two games on Saturday, Jan. 7 with the other 14 matchups taking place on Sunday, Jan. 8. No team has a bye in Week 18, and some are still fighting for a playoff spot.

Here, we’ll take a look at the best kicker options available for fantasy football managers as you set your Week 18 lineups.

Patterson has been one of the most productive fantasy kickers over the last four weeks. He’s averaging 12.0 fantasy points per contest over that span, which ranks third among kickers behind Matt Prater of the Arizona Cardinals and Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys. The Jaguars have had trouble running the ball in the red-zone all season, so an extension of that would translate to more attempts for Patterson.

Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Gould missed a field goal and extra point last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s the bad news. He still posted 13 fantasy points despite those missed opportunities. That’s the good news. Gould has now posted 13 fantasy points in two straight games, and should continue to see opportunities against an Arizona team that is ready for the season to be over.

Dicker has been the Chargers’ starting kicker for nine straight games now. He’s averaging 8.33 fantasy points per contest over that span, which is a very respectable mark. There’s a chance he goes beyond that against the Broncos, who have yielded the second-most fantasy points to kickers this season.