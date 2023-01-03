Arsenal vs. Newcastle: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

League leaders Arsenal will take on third place Newcastle United as the Magpies look to close the gap on the Gunners at the top of the table. Tuesday’s match is set to kick off at 2:45 p.m. ET from Emirates Stadium as Arsenal will look to hold off Miguel Almiron and Newcastle. The action can be seen on the USA Network and Universo.

Let’s take a closer look at Tuesday’s matchup, including odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Newcastle

Date: Tuesday, January 3

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: USA, Universo

Live stream: fubo TV

Odds, picks & predictions

Arsenal: -120

Draw: +295

Newcastle: +340

Moneyline pick: Newcastle +340

It’s tough not to pick a team who’s trending upwards, especially when they’re going against the top team who will be missing one of its biggest stars in Gabriel Jesus. The 25-year-old Brazilian striker suffered a knee injury during the World Cup in Qatar and is expected to be out for at least a couple more months, which could easily cause some trouble for the league-leading Gunners. Players like Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard can help pick up the slack on the scoring front, as both players are currently ahead of Jesus in total goals this season.

Newcastle are coming in hot, led by Almiron, who’s having a breakout year in the EPL with nine goals through his first 16 matches. They also have plenty of talent across the field, with the likes of Callum Wilson, Allan Saint-Maximin, and Kieran Trippier and have been flying up the table over the last eight weeks after a rocky start that saw them fall to as low as 12th place.

While Arsenal are still extremely capable even without Jesus, I’m backing Newcastle to take advantage and sneak in a win at a great value on the moneyline.