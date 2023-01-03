Full list of tee times for Round 1 of 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will bring 39 of the world’s top golfers together as the PGA TOUR kicks off the year. The tournament will take place at Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i on the Plantation course.

The tournament gets underway on Thursday with tee times starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 6:00 p.m.-10:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

The Sentry tournament invites all 2022 PGA TOUR tournament winners, as well as the top 30 finishers from last season’s FedExCup. Jon Rahm enters as the favorite, with his odds to win set at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on Thursday.