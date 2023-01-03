NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, January 3

It is a small slate in the NBA tonight. With just three games, there aren’t a ton of options for DFS. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Malcolm Brogdon, Celtics, $4,800

Brogdon has played well with the Celtics in his first year in Boston. He has a different game, but the Celtics love having a legitimate threat coming off their bench that can do it all. Brogdon is coming off a down game where he scored just 14 DFS points and I expect him to bounce back. With all the expensive options, it will be a great value play if Brogdon can get 25+ DFS points.

Al Horford, Celtics, $4,800

Staying in the Celtics game, I think Horford is a great play tonight. The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the NBA which means Horford should have a number of opportunities on the glass tonight. There is also a chance Robert Williams is out in this game which would give Horford even more opportunity. I expect Horford to score over his average 25.4 DFS points.

Deni Avdija, Wizards, $4,600

All season long, Avdija has filled up the stat sheet. He isn’t going to score 30 points per game, but he will do a bit of everything. If he can sore 10+ points, it will be a great DFS night as he will combine for at least 15 rebounds and assists. Avdija also is great defensively and gets a decent amount of blocks and steals. This is a big matchup for Avdija