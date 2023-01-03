Who won last year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions?

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will be held at Kapalua Golf Course in Kapalua, Hawai’i from Thursday, January 5 through Sunday, January 8. The PGA TOUR kicks off the calendar year by bringing together some of last year’s best golfers. Seventeen of the world top 20 will be in attendance, though last year’s champion won’t be making an appearance in Hawai’i.

Australian golfer and Open Championship winner Cameron Smith has since defected to LIV Golf, and will not be invited back to the Tournament of Champions. Smith won by one stroke last year with a final score of -34, breaking the tournament’s 72-hole record.

The tournament’s field consists of last year’s tournament winners and last season’s top 30 finishers in FedExCup points. The 2022 runner-up, Jon Rahm, is the favorite to win heading into the tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook. Rahm’s odds are set at +650, and he’s followed by Justin Thomas at +900. The Spaniard tied the course’s 18-hole record in the third round in 2022.