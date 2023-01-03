Full field for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA TOUR will kick off the 2023 calendar year with a high-profile event at the Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i. A group of the world’s best golfers will face off on the Plantation Course in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions from Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay are just a few of the big names in this star-studded field.

The field for this event is determined by 2022 wins and FedExCup points from the previous PGA TOUR season, making it an extremely exclusive tournament. However, a few of golf’s big names will be missing, including last year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, Cam Smith, after they chose to sign on with LIV Golf.

Rahm, the 2022 runner-up, enters the week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +650.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions teeing off Thursday, January 5.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field

Aaron Wise

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Billy Horschel

Brian Harman

Cameron Young

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Collin Morikawa

Corey Conners

Hideki Matsuyama

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

Jon Rahm

Jordan Spieth

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keegan Bradley

Luke List

Mackenzie Hughes

Matt Fitzpatrick

Max Homa

Patrick Cantlay

Russell Henley

Ryan Brehm

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Sepp Straka

Sungjae Im

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Tony Finau

Trey Mullinax

Viktor Hovland

Will Zalatoris

Xander Schauffele