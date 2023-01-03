Full field for 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions

The PGA TOUR will kick off the 2023 calendar year with a high-profile event at the Kapalua Resort in Hawai’i. A group of the world’s best golfers will face off on the Plantation Course in the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions from Thursday, Jan. 5 through Sunday, Jan. 8. Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and Patrick Cantlay are just a few of the big names in this star-studded field.
The field for this event is determined by 2022 wins and FedExCup points from the previous PGA TOUR season, making it an extremely exclusive tournament. However, a few of golf’s big names will be missing, including last year’s Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, Cam Smith, after they chose to sign on with LIV Golf.
Rahm, the 2022 runner-up, enters the week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +650.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions teeing off Thursday, January 5.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions field
Aaron Wise
Adam Scott
Adam Svensson
Billy Horschel
Brian Harman
Cameron Young
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Collin Morikawa
Corey Conners
Hideki Matsuyama
J.J. Spaun
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Jordan Spieth
Justin Thomas
K.H. Lee
Keegan Bradley
Luke List
Mackenzie Hughes
Matt Fitzpatrick
Max Homa
Patrick Cantlay
Russell Henley
Ryan Brehm
Sahith Theegala
Sam Burns
Scott Stallings
Scottie Scheffler
Seamus Power
Sepp Straka
Sungjae Im
Tom Hoge
Tom Kim
Tony Finau
Trey Mullinax
Viktor Hovland
Will Zalatoris
Xander Schauffele