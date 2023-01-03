Best DFS strategy for Wizards vs. Bucks NBA Showdown on Tuesday

The NBA only has three games on the slate for Tuesday, January 3, so we’re taking a look at the best picks and strategy for your DFS Showdown contests at DraftKings. On the schedule is a matchup between the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks, with tip-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Captain’s Picks

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($18,000) - Antetokoumpo was a late scratch for Sunday’s 118-95 loss to the Wizards due to knee soreness, but he’s listed as probable heading into Tuesday night’s rematch. His recent string of scoring performances should indicate that the injury is not serious, as he ranks third in the NBA averaging 32.1 points per game. The two-time MVP is coming off back-to-back games of 80+ DKFP and should shoulder the scoring load as Milwaukee looks to steer their season back on track following Sunday’s loss.

Kristaps Porzingis ($14,100) - Porzingis is coming off a 35.25 DKFP performance in Sunday’s win over the Bucks, finishing with 22 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and two steals. He may have to work a little more on Tuesday night with Antetokounmpo defending the paint, but with Bradley Beal sidelined due to a hamstring injury it should mean Porzingis commands more scoring opportunities. Porzingis averages 21.9 PPG this season, but that number jumps to 23.7 when Beal is outside the lineup.

FLEX Plays

Kyle Kuzma ($8,800) - Kuzma tallied his second career triple-double in Sunday’s win over a shorthanded Bucks team, which was a nice consolation given his rough shooting performance. Despite going 5-for-16 from the floor, Kuzma’s 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists amounted to a 44.75 DKFP performance. As long as Beal remains sidelined or limited with his ongoing hamstring injury, Kuzma should continue to provide solid DFS value. Also, don’t peg him to go back-to-back in poor shooting, as a chance of a bounce-back scoring performance seems due.

Jrue Holiday ($8,600) - Holiday is set to return Tuesday night after missing the last two games with an illness. The two-way guard has been excellent on both ends of the floor, recording 14 steals over his last 10 games and averaging 42.95 DKFP in the same time span. Holiday is averaging 18.9 PPG and 7.5 APG this season, and should be an excellent play alongside the return of Antentokoumpo as well.

Bobby Portis ($7,400) - Portis filled in admirably with Antetokounmpo sidelined on Sunday, registering his 21st double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds to give him 38 DKFP. The Bucks forward led the team in scoring on Sunday, though he still remains a valuable play even with the return of Antetokounmpo. Portis ranks second on the team in rebounding with 10.1 RPG.

Fades

Brook Lopez ($6,800) - Lopez finished with a solid 24 DKFP on Sunday, but expectations were high with Antetokoumpo listed as a late scratch. Instead, the Bucks center finished with eight points and 10 rebounds, with those numbers likely taking a dip on Tuesday night with both Antetokounmpo and Holiday returning to the lineup. Lopez’s output has fluctuated with Portis being put into the starting lineup due to injuries, making the former a risky play.

Rui Hachimura ($4,800) - Hachimura tallied 38.5 DKFP in Sunday’s win over a depleted Bucks team, thanks to a game-high 26 points off the bench. It’s an encouraging sign for the Wizards forward, who has only recently returned from injury. While he’s slowly getting back into a steady rhythm, the return of Antetokoumpo should make finding the basket a bit tougher in Tuesday’s rematch. Additionally, Kuzma should have a nice bounce-back game and shoulder more of a scoring load alongside Porzingis, limiting Hachimura’s ceiling.

Grayson Allen ($4,600) - Allen had 33.75 DKFP on Sunday, marking his highest scoring total over the last 10 games. It should be no coincidence that it occurred alongside Holiday missing his second straight game, with Allen preceding to record a team-high eight assists in Sunday’s loss. But with Holiday making his return to the lineup, expect Allen’s playmaking opportunities to take a dip.

The Outcome

Washington managed to get a convincing win on Sunday, which marked the first meeting between these two teams this season, but it came against a severely depleted Milwaukee team. With Antetokoumpo back on the court, the Bucks should have more success in crashing the glass, as they rank second in the league with 48.8 RPG. The Wizards are just 10-13 in conference play this season, and while the Bucks are 4-6 over their last 10 games, they are 15-4 overall at home. Look for Milwaukee to win and move their record to 24-13.

Final score: Bucks 115, Wizards 105