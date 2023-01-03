Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Thunder on Tuesday

The Boston Celtics (26-11) are set to travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-21). Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Below we take a look at the best bets from this matchup.

The big injury to look for in this game is Robert Williams III. He’s still recovering from the knee injury and the Celtics have been easing him back in. They want him at full health for the playoffs, so he will likely be limited for the majority of the regular season. He’s officially questionable for this matchup.

The Celtics are 9-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 233.5. Boston is -390 on the moneyline while the Thunder are +320.

Celtics vs. Thunder, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -9

This Celtics are just the better team overall. They play confident and know that they’re one of the bets teams in the NBA. Sahi Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best players in the NBA, but that Thunder team is too young right now and I don't see them staying in this game the whole night. I expect the Celtics to pull away in the fourth quarter and win by double digits.

Over/Under: Under 233.5

This is a huge number and both of these offenses are decent. However, I don't see both of these teams scoring 115+. I think it’s a low-scoring fourth quarter for the Thunder and that helps cash the under. The Celtics are good defensively, while the Thunder are in middle of the pack. I don't see this game total going over 230 points.