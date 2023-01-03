Best DFS strategy for Kings vs. Jazz NBA Showdown on Tuesday

The NBA has three games on the slate for Tuesday, January 3, and we’re looking at the best picks and strategy for your DFS Showdown contests at DraftKings. The nightcap features the Sacramento Kings taking on the Utah Jazz at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The Jazz are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, priced at -140 on the moneyline to get the win at home. Here’s a closer look at the captain’s picks, FLEX plays, and fades ahead of tonight’s action.

Captain’s Picks

De’Aaron Fox ($15,900) - Fox is enjoying the best season of his career, averaging 23.4 PPG while shooting 49 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc. Over his last 10 games, he’s averaged an incredible 40.7 DKFP with his increased scoring coming by way of the chemistry he’s formed with Domantas Sabonis. Back when the Kings and Jazz last met, Fox finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, with a bigger performance likely on the way to get the win as road underdogs.

Lauri Markkanen ($15,300) - The Jazz fell 125-124 to the Kings back on Dec. 30, but Markkanen did all he could to try and lead his team to a win. The veteran forward tallied 42.25 DKFP thanks to a 36-points and five rebounds in a losing effort, marking what has been a high-scoring output for the big man as of late. In his last 10 games, Markkanen has averaged 43.5 DKFP per game, and look for him to remain a focal point as Utah looks to outscore a high-tempo Kings team.

FLEX Plays

Domantas Sabonis ($12,200) - Sabonis’ hand injury forced him to miss one game this season, but the potential all-star has battled through it in order to keep his team afloat in the standings. Admirably, he’s posted performances of 56.5, 52.75, and 45 DKFP in his three games since playing with an injured hand, so it appears that he hasn’t missed a beat. In order for Sacramento to get the win as road favorites, they’ll need a highly efficient outing from its All-Star candidate.

Jordan Clarkson ($8,400) - Clarkson was incredibly efficient the last time these two teams met, shooting 8-for-12 from the field to finish with 25 points and 46.5 DKFP. Despite being a shooting guard he doesn’t provide eye-popping in regards to assists, but he more than makes up for it with his knack for crashing the boards. In his last 10 games, he’s averaged 4.1 RPG, and his scoring output (20.5 PPG) speaks for itself in regard to fantasy value.

Malik Monk ($5,400) - Monk is averaging a career-best 14.6 PPG this season, and he’s put himself in the mix for Sixth Man of the Year consideration. The veteran guard is averaging a solid 24.7 DKFP over his last 10 games, and he’s coming off a solid 28.25 DKFP performance in Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. Sacramento will be in need of balanced scoring as they continue their road trip, setting up Monk to leverage from an elevated role Tuesday night.

Fades

Kevin Huerter ($6,800) - Huerter is averaging 26 DKFP over his last 10 games, with a performance of 40 DKFP recorded in the Kings’ 125-124 win over the Jazz back on Dec. 30. But the same can be said that Huerter’s season has been more or less inconsistent overall, with a 13-point fantasy performance preceding his seismic game over the Jazz. His knack for shooting from deep has been valuable, but his efficiency dips when on the road (38 percent) versus at home (45 percent).

Mike Conley ($6,600) - Conley had 34 DKFP when they last faced the Kings on December 30, but it’s clear that Markkanen and Clarkson are shouldering much of the scoring load for this upstart Jazz team. The veteran guard could still add some fantasy value with his assists, but the lack of scoring makes him a risky play with better options elsewhere. In his last 10 games, Conley is averaging just 8.5 PPG.

Keegan Murray ($4,400) - Murray is more or less working through some rookie growing pains, as he’s averaging just 19.0 DKFP over his last 10 games. In two of his last three games he’s shot 33 percent or less from the field, and unfortunately, his average of 2.8 RPG over his last 10 games has not offset his low-scoring output. Having yet to score above 20 points since back on Dec. 21, it’s safe to steer clear until Murray works his way out of a cold streak.

The Outcome

Utah is hoping to snap a four-game losing streak heading into Tuesday night’s matchup, while also hoping to avenge their one-point loss back on Dec. 30. The Jazz are 15-12 against Western Conference opponents while the Kings are just 8-8 this season, and 8-9 when on the road. I think the Jazz will post a balanced scoring attack and look to capitalize on Sabonis’ hand injury by crashing the boards while blitzing Fox on defense in his usual pick-and-roll scenarios. It was a close and dramatic win by the Kings last time, but the Jazz will take round two in this one.

Final score: Jazz 115, Kings 105