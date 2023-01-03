Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing for the Bucks on Tuesday vs. Wizards?

The Milwaukee Bucks have stumbled around a bit in the holiday season, losing five of their last six contests. They haven’t lost much ground in the standings at the top of the East but they’ll need to eventually get out of this funk. One player they’ll rely on is Giannis Antetokounmpo. Here’s a look at his status for Tuesday’s game against the Washington Wizards.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury updates

Antetokounmpo is officially probable for Tuesday’s game with a knee injury. He was a late scratch in Sunday’s contest against Washington with knee soreness, something which he has experienced every seven to eight games. He had this issue last year as well but is usually able to play through the problem in key games. The Bucks are rightfully cautious with their best player, so they’ll definitely keep giving him breaks during the regular season. For now, it looks like he’ll suit up for this contest.