Is Jrue Holiday playing for the Bucks on Tuesday vs. Wizards?

The Milwaukee Bucks will try to get back to winning ways when they meet the Washington Wizards Tuesday. This is a rematch of Sunday’s game, which the Wizards won handily. Milwaukee did not have its star players in for that contest and hope to have at least two of those guys back. Jrue Holiday has missed three straight games with a hamstring injury and then an illness. Here’s the latest on his status.

Jrue Holiday injury updates

Holiday is officially listed as probable for this game, so the expectation is he will suit up. There’s been an illness going around the NBA, and a lot of players have been ruled out on the day of the game. The nature of illnesses makes it tough to predict Holiday’s status but it seems like he’s recovered from this bug. He could still have some lingering hamstring issues but he is expected to come back to the floor Tuesday.