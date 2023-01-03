Is Bradley Beal playing for the Wizards on Tuesday vs. Bucks?

The Washington Wizards will once again attempt to defeat the Milwaukee Bucks when the teams meet on Tuesday. The Wizards won Sunday without the services of Bradley Beal, who is dealing with a hamstring injury. Although he’s officially considered day-to-day with the issue. he has missed the team’s last three games. Here’s the latest on his status for Tuesday’s contest.

Bradley Beal injury updates

Beal is once again listed as questionable for this contest. He missed six games with a hamstring injury earlier in December, returned for five and then apparently re-injured the hamstring from before. The Wizards have been flying, winning their last five. They’re playing with a lot of confidence and can clearly hang despite Beal’s absence.

If Beal sits out again, look for Deni Avdija and Corey Kispert to see more playing time. Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have taken on bigger roles offensively with Beal out, with the former being more involved. Those two guys would also be nice DFS plays if Beal were to sit out a fourth straight game.