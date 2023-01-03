Picks, predictions for Mississippi State vs. Tennessee on Tuesday, January 3

The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Mississippi State vs. Tennessee odds

Spread: Tennessee -9.5

Over/Under: 123

Moneyline: Tennessee -490, Mississippi State +360

Mississippi State (11-2, 0-1 SEC) brings a defense to the court ranked sixth in adjusted efficiency by KenPom. They recently dropped out of the top 25 after a loss to Alabama. Allowing opponents just 54.5 points per game, MSU is led in scoring by Tolu Smith, averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per night.

Tennessee (11-2, 1-0 SEC) has placed plenty of tough opponents this season, going 1-1 against top-five teams so far and putting up perhaps the best defensive performance in the country. Allowing under 54 points per game to opponents, the Vols are forcing turnovers and beating teams on the glass. They are led by Santiago Vescovi with 12.7 points per game.

The Pick: Under 123

This is ultimately a battle of defenses. Two of the best units in the entire country go head-to-head in this matchup, and both teams are fresh off of weak offensive performances. Despite the relatively low total, I’m going with the under for this matchup.