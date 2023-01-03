Picks, predictions for Syracuse vs. Louisville on Tuesday, January 3

The Syracuse Orange will face the Louisville Cardinals on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Syracuse vs. Louisville odds

Spread: Syracuse -9.5

Over/Under: 137.5

Moneyline: Syracyse -425, Louisville +340

Syracuse (9-5, 2-1 ACC) struggled to get off the ground early in the season, but have won six of their last seven games, most recently taking home a victory over Boston College. The Orange have put up a respectable offensive performance this season, shooting 46.4% from the field led by Joe Girard with nearly 16 points per game.

Louisville (2-12, 0-3 ACC) is in the midst of one of the worst seasons in school history, if not all of NCAA history. With just two wins over Western Kentucky and Florida A&M, the Cardinals are looking for a total rebuild after 2023. They most recently lost to Kentucky by 23 points, struggling to win rebounding battles and turning the ball over.

The Pick: Syracuse -9.5

Louisville has covered just two spreads this year. This should be a cakewalk for the Orange on the road.