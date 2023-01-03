Picks, predictions for Nebraska vs. Michigan State on Tuesday, January 3

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will head north to take on the Michigan State Spartans on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Nebraska vs. Michigan State odds

Spread: MSU -7

Over/Under: 132

Moneyline: MSU -300, Nebraska +250

Nebraska (8-6, 1-2 B1G) grabbed their first conference win in their last game with a 66-50 win over Iowa. While their offense has struggled to find footing this season, the Huskers’ defense has been a bright spot in wins over Creighton and Boston College, and in their one-score loss to No. 1 Purdue.

Michigan State (9-4, 1-1 B1G) enters this matchup on a four-game winning streak, with their most recent victory coming over Buffalo that saw AJ Hoggard and Joey Houser each grab a double-double. MSU is 5-1 at home. Sparty has been able to limit turnovers and put up a balanced performance on both sides of the ball, beating Kentucky and keeping it close with Gonzaga.

The Pick: Nebraska +7

This should be a close game as each team attempts to improve their conference record as January begins. When faced with a top opponents, Sparty has been playing up to their level, but haven’t found consistency at that level of play yet. Nebraska’s tough defense should be able to help cover the 7-point spread.